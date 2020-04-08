Human Made and Adidas Are Releasing 3 New-Look Superstars This Week

Human Made has collaborated with Adidas on three new iterations of the iconic Superstar sneaker and they will only be available at one place this week.

The Japanese streetwear label announced on Instagram yesterday that it put its spin on the classic sneakers, which turned 50 years old this year. Adidas kicked off the birthday celebration by revealing a “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign that brought together its top collaborators including Pharrell Williams, Jonah Hill, Black Pink and others.

Human Made’s collaboration will be offered in three distinct colorways including white, black and white/black color blockings. It features the text “Gears For Futuristic Teenagers” on the Three Stripes branding with small heart embroidery within the stripes and its signature heart logo emblazoned on the heel tab.

A pre-release of the Human Made x Adidas Superstar collection is set for Friday on Humanmade.jp. A wider launch has not yet been revealed by either company.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Adidas and Carbon announced today that they are producing personal protective equipment including face shields to aid healthcare professionals. The athletic powerhouse’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice.

Want more?

Adidas Is Now Making Face Shields With the Company That Helps Produce Its 3-D Printed Sneakers

Dover Street Market Is Releasing Its Own Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers