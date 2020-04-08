Human Made and Adidas Are Releasing 3 New-Look Superstars This Week

Human Made has collaborated with Adidas on three new iterations of the iconic Superstar sneaker and they will only be available at one place this week.
The Japanese streetwear label announced on Instagram yesterday that it put its spin on the classic sneakers, which turned 50 years old this year. Adidas kicked off the birthday celebration by revealing a “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign that brought together its top collaborators including Pharrell Williams, Jonah Hill, Black Pink and others.
Human Made’s collaboration will be offered in three distinct colorways including white, black and white/black color blockings. It features the text “Gears For Futuristic Teenagers” on the Three Stripes branding with small heart embroidery within the stripes and its signature heart logo emblazoned on the heel tab.
A pre-release of the Human Made x Adidas Superstar collection is set for Friday on Humanmade.jp. A wider launch has not yet been revealed by either company.
View this post on Instagram
adidas Originals by HUMAN MADE® 世界先行発売のお知らせ 4月10日（金）12時より HUMAN MADE®︎ オンラインストアにて、adidas OriginalsとHUMAN MADE®のコラボレーションスニーカー “SUPERSTAR 80S HUMAN MADE” を世界先行発売致します。 ハートのアイコンやスリーストライプスに配したコピーが特徴のスーパースターをベースにしたモデルは3色展開です。 adidas Originals by HUMAN MADE® limited online pre-release of the new international collection. There will be a limited online only pre-release of the new internationally release of the adidas Originals and HUMAN MADE® collaboration sneakers “SUPERSTAR 80S HUMAN MADE” available in 3 colors from 12 o'clock on Friday, April 10 on our website.
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Adidas and Carbon announced today that they are producing personal protective equipment including face shields to aid healthcare professionals. The athletic powerhouse’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice.
Want more?
Adidas Is Now Making Face Shields With the Company That Helps Produce Its 3-D Printed Sneakers
Dover Street Market Is Releasing Its Own Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Kanye West Steps Out In Unreleased Yeezy Boots