How to Watch the Peyton Manning-Tiger Woods vs. Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson Charity Golf Match

Sports fans won’t want to miss this.

In a battle of four top athletes, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are set to square off against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in a charity golf match, called “The Match: Champions for Charity.” Below, FN rounds up everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch

Mickelson and Brady will tee off against Woods and Manning at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe South, Fla. on Sunday, May 24. The event will be broadcast live starting at at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

What is the format?

The pair will play 18 holes. For the front 9, each player will tee off and play until the ball is in the cup, with the teams to use the best individual score for their scorecards. On the back 9, each player will tee off with the teams to pick the best drive. From there on, they will alternate until the ball is in the cup.

How much is being raised for charity?

Between the two sides, $10 million will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts. The event will also include a partnership with the “All In” Challenge, as well as additional on-course competitive challenges to raise more money for charity.

Who’s the favorite?

Last week, Caesars Sportsbook opened Manning and Woods as the favorites. They were installed with odds of -175 at Caesers, while Brady and Mickelson began with odds of +150.

How long has the event been in the works?

In November 2018, Woods and Mickelson famously squared off in “The Match,” a one-on-one battle with a $9 million winner-takes-all pot. Mickelson won “The Match,” but the pair had been considering a rematch for some time. An event with Brady and Manning had been in discussion for a few months and was configured as a charity match due to the coronavirus.