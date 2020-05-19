How to Watch the ‘One Man and His Shoes’ Documentary Covering Air Jordan Culture

If “The Last Dance” didn’t provide enough eye candy for sneakerheads, a new documentary on NBA icon Michael Jordan’s sneakers airing next week should do the trick.

“One Man and His Shoes,” according to Vice TV, is a documentary is the third release for its series of independent documentary specials Vice Versa created to “give voice to radical and unapologetic points of view.” Vice TV said this doc will cover the phenomenon of Air Jordan sneakers with an emphasis on their social, cultural and racial significance. It will also show the groundbreaking marketing strategies employed that helped to create a business that amasses billions of dollars.

However, the film will not just discuss the positives associated with the Jordan sneaker franchise. According to Vice TV, “One Man and His Shoes,” which was directed and produced by Yemi Bamiro, will also tackle the perceived high prices charged by Nike (and now, Jordan Brand) and the marketing that has created a demand among enthusiasts so extraordinary that some have become violent over a pair.

“This film is a parable of America’s dark love affair with consumer capitalism and celebrity culture,” Vice TV said in an email.

Included in the documentary are interviews with people associated with Jordan and his sneakers. The list includes his former agent David Falk, late NBA commissioner David Stern, famed retired sports marketing exec Sonny Vaccaro, Air Jordan 1 designer Peter Moore, famed sports journalist Jemele Hill, sports writer and sneaker expert Scoop Jackson and Nike marketing and ad exec Jim Riswold.

It also features comments from Dazie Williams, the mother of Joshua Woods, who was murdered in Texas in December 2012 over a pair of Air Jordans.

“One Man and His Shoes” will debut on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Vice TV. It will also be available via VIiceTV.com and the Vice TV app.