How to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft and What You Need to Know

Although the status of the NFL season is uncertain, the league will go through with the draft this week.

All seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft will take place over three days starting Thursday. And unlike other years where players walk across the stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand, this event will take place using digital means and each team will operate remotely.

Here’s all the information you need, including how to watch and the storylines to follow, about the 2020 NFL Draft.

How to Watch

Round one will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and the NFL Network. It can also be viewed on the ESPN, ABC, NFL and the NFL Network apps and online via NFL.com, ESPN.com and ABC.com. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET. and rounds four through seven will take place Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Charity Focus

The NFL will also present a social media livestream Draft-a-Thon that will support COVID-19 relief efforts as the event takes place. It will be hosted by sports journalist Rich Eisen, former NFL great Deion Sanders and special guest Kevin Hart, with others expected to join. It can be viewed on the official NFL accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. During this time, fans can visit NFL.com/auction to bid on autographed items and more with charitable contributions being donated to the league’s nonprofit partners.

Players to Watch

There are plenty of players to get excited about in this draft at every position. However, there are two who are being discussed by experts the most: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. The players are expected to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins, respectively.

Although Burrow and Young are considered locks for the top two picks, the rest of the draft order isn’t as certain. Experts have suggested names such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, Iowa outside tackle Tristan Wirfs, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Alabama outside linebacker Jedrick Wills Jr., Georgia outside linebacker Andrew Thomas and several others could take the spots that follow.

Top Storyline From the Week

There are plenty of compelling storylines surrounding the 2020 NFL Draft, however for the footwear fan there’s one that stands out from the rest: Tagovailoa signing with Adidas. The athletic footwear powerhouse revealed it signed the former star college quarterback on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.