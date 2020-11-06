Reebok and ‘Hot Ones’ Serve Up One of the Year’s ‘Hottest’ Footwear Collections

Reebok has revealed one of the “hottest” shoes of 2020.

The heritage athletic brand and has teamed up with the Sean Evans-hosted hit First We Feast series “Hot Ones” to serve up a line of footwear and apparel featuring new-look iterations of the Club C, the Classic Leather and the Shaqnosis.

And true to the Complex Network series — which is described as “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings” — the shoes will come in mild, medium and hot. (And yes, each one comes with its own Scoville level, which measures the hotness of a chili pepper.)

Reebok and “Hot Ones” will deliver the collection’s Club C “Mild,” which pairs white leather uppers with “a palatable 1,985 Scoville tongue detail” and “mild green lacing.” Also, the look includes “Hot Ones” co-branding on the heel. It will retail for $100.

The Classic Leather “Medium” comes with with chicken wing soles, “medium heat orange lacing” and a “198,301 Scoville rating.” The shoe also retails for $100.

Lastly, the predominantly black Shaqnosis “Hot” — a shoe with a 1,995,000 Scoville rating — features neon piping on the upper and fire-red lacing. This iteration of the signature sneaker for NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal retails for $160.

Each shoe from the line — dubbed “Meals” — will come in custom Reebok x Hot Ones packaging with tissue paper that can be cut out and used as a bib. Aside from the sneakers, there will also be graphic T-shirts for sale in black and red.

The Reebok x “Hot Ones” collection arrives via Reebok.com on Nov. 19.

Reebok x “Hot Ones” Club C “Mild.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x “Hot Ones” Classic Leather “Medium.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok