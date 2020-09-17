Merrell and Honey Stinger Team Up for a ‘Buzzy’ Collaboration

Merrell’s latest collaboration is buzzy — pun totally intended.

The outdoor standout has teamed up with sports nutrition brand Honey Stinger for a limited-edition iteration of the Agility Synthesis trail running shoe. Sticking with a honey theme, Merrell and Honey Stinger dressed the shoe in gold tones that are paired with hits of black and a honeycomb pattern, a nod to honeybees.

According to Merrell, the Agility Synthesis x Honey Stinger — a lightweight trail runner made with ground connection and stabilizing grip in mind — is constructed with responsibly-sourced materials, which honors their shared commitment to the environment. This includes partially-recycled uppers that also features durable performance yarns, responsive Bloom algae foam midsoles and partially recycled outsoles.

Merrell also equipped the shoe with other features made to perform on the trail such as internal booties for a locked-in fit, removable EVA foam insoles, protective rock plates and breathable mesh lining.

“Inspired by honey, this trail running shoe was fun for our team to design. There are lots of hidden details that surprise and delight,” Merrell performance marketing manager Erika Derylo said in a statement. “And just like Honey Stinger uses responsibly sourced honey in all of their products, we’ve brought in partially recycled upper materials and partially recycled outsole rubber to emphasize our shared commitment to sustainability.”

The Honey Stinger x Merrell Agility Synthesis trail runner is available now via Merrell.com and retails for $110.

Honey Stinger x Merrell Agility Synthesis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

To Buy: Honey Stinger x Merrell Agility Synthesis (Men), $120; Merrell.com

To Buy: Honey Stinger x Merrell Agility Synthesis (Women), $120; Merrell.com

