Hoka One One Reveals Its ‘Part Hovercraft’ Hiking Boot With a Bold Extended Heel

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

Hoka One One revealed its TenNine trail runner in March, a model with a bold midsole geometry made to give wearers a feeling like they can fly. Next month, the brand will release a hiking boot with similar innovation.

Arriving in November is the Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX, a style the brand is describing as “part hovercraft and part hiking boot.” Hoka explained the hiker was created with optimal cushioning, exceptional durability and traction in mind.

Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

The most notable characteristic of the model is the midsole’s extended Hubble heel geometry, which Hoka said was designed to provide a smooth ride and efficient heel-to-toe transition. The midsole is made from a proprietary molded EVA foam to absorb impact.

Hoka also equipped the TenNine Hike GTX boot with top-tier tech from outside companies including Gore-Tex Leaf waterproof booties and weight-reducing Vibram Litebase outsole construction with its durable Megagrip compound.

Watch on FN

The look also features ripstop textile uppers, metal lacing hardware, abrasion-resistant rubber toecaps and several recycled elements including the polyester through the collar, laces, heel pull and vamp webbing.

The Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX boot launches on Nov. 1 in men’s and women’s sizing and will retail for $250.

Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

A look at the Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

The medial side of the Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One