Hoka One One Adds a Bold New Shoe to Its Clifton Line

The Clifton running shoe line is arguably Hoka One One’s most popular, and for the first time the brand is adding a new model to the franchise: the Clifton Edge.

The road-ready running shoe — which is available now in men’s and women’s sizing on Hokaoneone.com — was designed to make runners feel like they can fly. To accomplish this, Hoka One One created the look with an atypical extended heel geometry geared allowing for smooth impact and a gliding sensation while moving.

Aside from the heel, the Clifton Edge also features Hoka One One’s softest and lightest foam cushioning to date, the brand’s early-stage Meta-Rocker technology for responsiveness, lightweight rubberized EVA outsoles and embossed TPU yarn for targeted support in the forefoot and the row surrounding the eyelets.

“Hoka is writing the story of performance footwear as we speak, and the Clifton Edge marks an exciting new chapter in that narrative,” Hoka One One president Wendy Yang said in a statement. “We have always taken a bold and unexpected approach to creating products that work for athletes of every level, and this is no exception. We believe the Clifton Edge will improve upon how athletes everywhere experience movement, and possibly open the door to that experience for even more people.”

The Hoka One One Clifton Edge can be purchased today in both men’s and women’s sizing for $160 via Hokaoneone.com.

A look at the Hoka One One Clifton Edge. CREDIT: Courtesy

The medial side of the Hoka One One Clifton Edge. CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Hoka One One Clifton Edge. CREDIT: Courtesy

To celebrate the shoe’s launch, Hoka launched the Ekiden Strava Challenge, and participants over the next four weeks will be encouraged to run at least 5K per week. People who complete the challenge will be entered to win a pair of the Clifton Edge.

The brand said it will also give away pairs of the Clifton Edge via a social media sweepstakes throughout July. People who participate should use the new Hoka effect on an Instagram Story and explain what “Time to Fly” means to them. Also, participants need to tag @hokaoneone ad three friends and ask them to do the same.