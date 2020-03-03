Hoka One One Ventures Into Apparel With Sustainable Performance and Lifestyle Options  

Runners outfitted in the first-ever apparel collection from Hoka One One.

Hoka One One has been catering to the footwear needs of runners and outdoor adventurers for more than a decade. And now, the brand will have apparel for them to wear as well.

The Deckers Brands company revealed today its debut apparel line, a 27-piece collection geared to the needs of all athletes. According to Hoka One One, the apparel is “designed for athletes to enjoy for both fitness pursuits and everyday wear.”

The collection, Hoka said, consists of “running and fitness staples” such as performance tops, tights, woven shorts, socks and hats. For the athleisure fan, it also features lifestyle pieces including a soft Lifestyle T-shirt, a formfitting hoodie, a casual hat and a Unisex Puffy jacket. The apparel ranges from $12 to $250.

The apparel collection is only available via Hokaoneone.com.

“Our new apparel line includes previously unseen designs meant to meet the unique needs of the Hoka consumer,” Hoka One One president Wendy Yang said in a statement. “Equally important, we believe no athlete should have to choose between technology designed for high-level performance and a comfortable fit and feel. This new collection provides both, so everyone can feel ready to take on the world — or fly over it.”

According to Hoka, the lines were designed based on consumer feedback from survey it sent out in 2018, which received nearly 4,000 responses. The collection was created with sustainability in mind, with items such as the Unisex Puffy Jacket made with PrimaLoft insulation that contains 100% post-consumer recycled content and the performance tops that use Polartec Power Dry fabric featuring at least 50% recycled fibers. The line will be shown in its first-ever print catalog (made with recycled paper) that will be sent to consumers by mail this month.

