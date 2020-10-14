Two New Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Styles Are Releasing Soon

Two new styles for Tyler, the Creator’s signature Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno shoe are hitting stores this week.

Following its debut in April, the avant-garde sneaker is getting an update for the fall with the latest “Evergreen” and “Lavender” colorways that are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

The look is executed with premium suede on the upper that’s paired with reflective details at the forefoot and heel, and is completed with an EVA-cushioned midsole and a high traction outsole. The “Evergreen” makeup comes in a bold green hue, while the “Lavender” iteration dons a predominantly purple color scheme.

The Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Suede “Evergreen.” CREDIT: Converse

A top view of the Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Suede “Evergreen.” CREDIT: Converse

In the product description on the Converse website, the Gianno pays homage to Tyler’s love for trail hiking and BMX combined with the aesthetic of 1990s sneakers. Tyler, the Creator’s Converse Golf Le Fleur line began in 2017, and since then, the partnership has resulted in new-look versions of the One Star and Chuck 70s, as well as the introduction of the Gianno shoe.

The Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Suede in “Evergreen” and “Lavender” will be available tomorrow on Converse.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Converse stockists. Each pair will come with a $130 price tag.

The lateral side of the Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Suede “Lavender.” CREDIT: Converse

The Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Suede “Lavender.” CREDIT: Converse