GOAT Is Unveiling Its First Brand Campaign — And It’s Happening During the NBA Playoffs

GOAT’s first-ever brand campaign is set to debut tonight.

The sneaker consignment marketplace has launched a campaign — directed by Daniel Sannwald, who has previously worked with Travis Scott, and styled by Dianne Garcia, the stylist behind SZA, Ella Mai and Kendrick Lamar — to celebrate self-expression and individuality through sneaker and apparel. Dubbed “Past, Present, Future,” the broadcast spot will air on ESPN, TNT and streaming services during the ongoing NBA Playoffs.

According to GOAT, the campaign was created during the coronavirus pandemic, which co-founder and CEO Eddy Lu described as the “ideal time” to engage its more than 25 million members and introduce the online reseller to a wider audience.

“The past months have accelerated the trend of rapidly shifting consumer behavior toward increased online shopping, and GOAT will continue to be a brand with a distinct point of view and the leading destination for sneakers, apparel and more,” he said in a statement.

Sannwald added, “Producing this work during a global pandemic required us to adopt new ways of collaboration, partnering with teams in multiple countries via video calls, without the opportunity to meet in person.”

The television spot, which can be viewed on YouTube, features an all-black backdrop where models take the spotlight in pieces from labels including Gucci, Raf Simons, Rick Owens and Jordan Brand. In the background, electronic hip-hop music provided by Anthony Vasquez contrasts with animation by Daniel Werth.

Beyond the campaign, GOAT has other ties to the NBA, including a partnership with the Brooklyn Nets. Its brand ambassadors also include Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura.

A still from GOAT’s first brand campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Founded in 2015, GOAT has continued to expand its business: In February 2019, it became the recipient of a $100 million strategic investment from Foot Locker. The influx of cash came a year after the sneaker reseller — which specializes in authenticating hard-to-find kicks — merged with brick-and-mortar sneaker consignment Flight Club and closed a $60 million round of funding from Index Ventures.

Last July, GOAT officially launched its app in China, which is its largest international market, as well as established an operations team based in Shanghai. “We know that there is a huge need to ensure authentic sneakers in the global sneaker industry,” Lu said at the time, “and we believe China is the perfect market to begin our global expansion.”