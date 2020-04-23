Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Next Nike Sneaker Gets Leaked

Fans of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, known to sports fans as the Greek Freak, are not going to want to miss this.

A potential first look at the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning league MVP’s next Nike signature sneaker has leaked on Instagram courtesy of @solebyjc.

The first iteration of the potential second look for Antetokounmpo is kept simple with a black low-cut textile upper with soft neoprene appearing on the tongue and liner, while large Swoosh branding on the sides in white provide contrast. One of the more notable details is the “GA” logo inspired by the baller’s initials embroidered on the heel. Other aspects are more hidden such as his parent’s first names, Charles and Veronica, written on the bottom of the midsole and the heel bearing his “Greek Freak” moniker with the word “Freak” etched on the right pair. Capping off the look is a translucent outsole that’s split in the middle.

Nike Basketball has not yet announced Antetokounmpo’s second signature sneaker, which is expected to be called the Zoom Freak 2, but it is expected to be revealed this year.

Before the current 2019-20 NBA season came to a halt, the Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks held a league-best 53-12 record with the Greek Freak leading the charge by averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game in only 30.9 minutes of play.