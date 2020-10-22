Reebok Has a New ‘Ghostbusters’ Collaboration Releasing Soon

The lateral side of the Ghostbusters x Reebok Ghost Smashers.

The iconic movie franchise “Ghostbusters” has given two Reebok sneakers a scary new look as part of their limited-edition collaboration releasing soon.

The latest Ghostbusters x Reebok collection will consist of the Ghost Smashers and the Classic Leather styles, which features plenty of exciting references for fans of the franchise.

The Ghost Smashers shoe features movie-inspired details including the classic proton pack appearing at the heel. The leather upper sports a predominantly white color scheme but is contrasted by a black tongue while the Ghostbusters logo resides at the top. Additional details include a large midfoot strap along with a thinner one at the ankle while a rubber midsole and outsole cap off the look.

The collaborative Classic Leather shoe is constructed with a beige canvas upper that’s offset by a black leather heel tab and a green sock liner. Similar to the aforementioned shoe is the Ghostbusters branding appearing on the tongue. The ghoulish look continues with green slime appearing on the translucent outsole. Both shoes will also arrive with special packaging featuring co-branding on the box.

Reebok’s release calendar has confirmed that the Ghostbuster Ghost Smashers and the Classic Leather styles are releasing at Reebok.com at 12 a.m. EST and at select Reebok retailers on Oct. 31. The first pair retails for $150 while the latter will come with a $100 price tag.

