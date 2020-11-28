Gennadiy Golovkin Shows Up to Jacobs-Rosado Fight Wearing $1,000 Dior Sneakers

Gennadiy Golovkin doesn’t have a fight scheduled until Dec. 18, however he showed up in Florida tonight to watch a pair of boxers he’s defeated face off. And, as always, he arrived in style.

Golovkin, the current IBF middleweight champion showed up to the venue — with no fans in attendance — for the matchup between Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado. He arrived in a gray suit, white T-shirt and a pair of luxury sneakers: the Dior B27 low-top. Golovkin’s shoe of choice comes with a steep price tag, retailing for $990.

The power-punching boxer known as GGG wore the Dior B27 low-top sneaker in the predominantly white colorway with hits of gray throughout. The sneaker — which is made in Italy — is constructed with calfskin and features panels on both the lateral and medial sides with repeating Dior branding. Also, the look comes with the fashion house’s “CD Icon” signature tab on the tongues, “Dior” signature on the soles and heels, and “CD Icon” eyelets.

The shoes also come with a dust bag and gray laces.

Golovkin is a Jordan Brand ambassador, signing a multiyear deal with the company in April 2016. His next fight is scheduled for Dec. 18 when he will face the undefeated Kamil Szeremeta. It will air live on DAZN from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Tonight’s fight features a pair of fighters GGG is familiar with. He defeated Jacobs in a close decision in March 2017, and knocked out Rosado in the seventh round of their May 2013 matchup.