Gatorade Is Collaborating With Nike on a New PG 4 Colorway

Gatorade is about to make an already sought-after Nike basketball sneaker even more beloved.

The sports drink company has worked with Jordan Brand before to deliver popular takes on classic Air Jordan models. But its next collaboration is with the Swoosh on a new performance sneaker, the Nike PG 4, the latest signature style for NBA star Paul George.

According to the drink brand, the “Gatorade GX” colorway of the shoe — which will include its signature orange hue and GX logo — will debut be available in the U.S. on Jan. 17. Also, other colorways will be available throughout the summer 2020 via Nike.com and Finish Line in major U.S. cities.

Gatorade x Nike PG 4. CREDIT: Nike.

Nike revealed the PG 4 yesterday, a tech-loaded sneaker with new advancements from the brand, Included in the innovation updates is an Air Strobel, which the Swoosh described as a lightweight insole made with a full-length Nike Air unit that is sewn onto the upper so the foot is directly on the cushioning. This new tech, according to the brand, allows for greater forefoot responsiveness and plush stability in the heel.

The shoe’s look is far different than past models, equipping the style with a mesh-zippered shroud over the laces (reminiscent of the classic Nike Air Flight ’98) that allows for the wearer to style as they choose.

The black and white colorway will hit stores in China first on Jan. 8 and the rest of the world on Jan. 24.

Nike PG 4. CREDIT: Nike

