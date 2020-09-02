Vans Is Releasing a ‘Mellow’ Collection With Free & Easy That Has a ’70s California Vibe

Vans and Los Angeles-based apparel brand Free & Easy have teamed up for a collection that embodies what makes life in Southern California great: long days on the beach.

The collection, which is through the premium Vault by Vans line, is “inspired by surfers of generations past.” It has a retro feel and a 1970s-inspired color palette, which has appropriately been described as mellow. The looks are dressed in what Vans is describing as sun-soaked gold and orange hues as well as several ocean-tinted jewel tones.

The lineup includes a reimagined pair of beloved shoes: the OG Sk8-Hi LX and the OG Era LX.

For the OG Sk8-Hi LX, Vans and Free & Easy created two different looks of the shoe, with one employing a mango mojito and marshmallow color scheme and the other dressed in blue and marshmallow hues. The looks feature “Don’t Trip” branding on the lateral side, which is synonymous with Free & Easy.

As for the OG Era LX, Vans and Free & Easy opted for a “psychedelic” look. The colorways of the two shoes employe marshmallow and dress blues hues, which are paired with Vans’ Yin Yang print.

Aside from the footwear, Vans and Free & Easy will deliver a range of apparel including T-shirts, a hoodie, a long-sleeved T-shirt, hats and socks.

The Vault by Vans x Free & Easy collection arrives via Freeandeasy.com and at select Vault retailers on Sept. 4.

Vault by Vans x Free & Easy OG Sk8-Hi LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vault by Vans x Free & Easy OG Era LX in marshmallow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans