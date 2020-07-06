A Fragment Design x Sacai x Nike LD Waffle Collaboration Could Be Releasing Soon

A three-way sneaker collaboration between Fragment Design, Sacai and Nike could be hitting shelves soon.

A leaked image of the collaborative Nike LDWaffle shoe was shared by sneaker leak social media account @wavegod_thelegend on Instagram. The photo revealed the use of a navy blue nylon upper with Sacai’s signature double-stacked details on the Swoosh branding, and black and blue suede eye stays and mudguard equipped with Fragment Design’s lightning bolt logo. The rest of the shoe remains unseen, however @houseofheat provided a mock-up image of what fans should expect from the collab including a white double-stacked midsole and a 1970s-inspired waffle outsole.

The Japanese producer, musician and designer behind Fragment was spotted wearing an unreleased colorway of the popular Nike LDWaffle last month, which was shared by Instagram user Kunichi Nomura. The sneaker was created by Chitose Abe, the founder of the Japanese fashion brand Sacai, and debuted in May 2019 after it was previewed at Paris Fashion Week 2018 for its men’s spring ’19 collection.

At the time of press, the release information surrounding this Fragment Design x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collab hasn’t been announced by the brands, however reports state if it ends up launching to the public it will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers.