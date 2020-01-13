Kanye West Reportedly Has 2 Light Brown Yeezy 350 V2s Coming Out This Year

Another day, another Yeezy leak.

Over the weekend, sneaker leaker account @yeezymafia posted images of two forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways: “Linen” and “Flax.”

Both shoes have light brown Primeknit uppers with translucent stripes on the lateral sides and full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole. Neither colorway features a pull-tab at the rear. The “Flax” colorway is neutral throughout, with a pale gray midsole and light brown outsole, while the “Linen” has subtle pops of color courtesy of a pastel blue gray liner and a gum outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, both the “Linen” and Flax” colorways will drop in spring of this year, with a $220 price tag. At present, information on the release of the sneakers has not been confirmed by West or Adidas.

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line have plenty to look forward to in 2020, according to Instagrammer @py_rates. In addition to “Flax” and “Linen,” the account says the 350 V2 will drop in the spring in “Marsh,” “Sulfur” and “Cinder.” Later 350 V2 drops include the “Earth” and “Dessag” colorways this summer, says @py_rates, with a “Black” 350 V2 to come this fall. A much-anticipated Yeezy basketball model is also rumored to be making its retail debut later this year.

Sneakerheads can stay on top of all things Adidas Yeezy by signing up for alerts on Adidas.com/Yeezy.

Want more?

How to Tell If Your Yeezy Sneakers Are Fake

All-Black Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Alvah’ Reportedly Being Releasing Next Month

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 May Soon Release in This All-Black Colorway