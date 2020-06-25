Rowing Blazers x Fila Collaborate on a Vintage-Inspired Collection With Preppy Vibes

Fila is tapping Rowing Blazers for a fusion of street style and reimagined preppy aesthetic.

The heritage brand joined forces with the American-made clothing line for a seven-piece collection just in time for summer. Ranging in price from $95 to $175, the capsule includes spanning jackets, joggers, a polo shirt, shorts and a new footwear silhouette. The Rowing Blazers x Fila collection is available now exclusively at RowingBlazers.com.

Rowing Blazers x Fila polo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Rowing Blazers x Fila track pants CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The drop intertwines signature styles of both brands with patriotic red, white and blue color themes as well as heritage accents like contrast collars, hems and waistbands. A repeating zig-zag then print works its way through all the pieces to land across the uppers of the new sneaker iteration.

Rowing Blazers x Fila Tennis 88 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Rowing Blazers x Fila Tennis 88 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The limited-edition Tennis 88 shoe comes equipped with two lace offerings and Rowing Blazers’ signature colorful croquet stripe on the insole. Finished with a dual-branded quarter logo, the sneaker retails for $150 in men’s sizing.

“I’ve been a fan of Fila for a long time. It’s one of the great classic sportswear brands of all time, and it’s a privilege to collaborate with them,” said Jack Carlson, Rowing Blazers founder. ”We wanted to draw on this heritage and put our subtle Rowing Blazers spin on some of Fila’s most iconic pieces, including a special, limited-edition Tennis 88 sneaker emblazoned with our signature zig-zag.”

Rowing Blazers x Fila Tennis 88 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

“Rowing Blazers has an unconventional approach to classics, merging collegiate inspired styles

and youth culture,” said Louis W. Colon III, vice president of heritage and trend at Fila North America. “The partnership was a natural fit for us. As tennis continues to drive fashion trends, this was an opportunity to integrate FILA’s rich heritage in the sport with a fresh, unexpected twist, and in a way that is authentic to both brands.”

Rowing Blazers x Fila jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Rowing Blazers x Fila shorts. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

