Fila Honors the Late Rapper Biggie Smalls With a Must-Have Duo of Sneakers

Fila is honoring one of the most iconic albums of all time with a legendary sneaker release.

The Fila x Biggie Smalls collection honors the late great rapper Christoper “Biggie Smalls” Wallace, specifically paying tribute to his debut album “Ready to Die,” which originally released in 1994. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and two refreshed takes on the Fila Tennis 88 sneakers inspired by the rapper, also known as The Notorious B.I.G. The collection is available at midnight on May 19 at Fila.com. Both sneakers will reportedly retail for $90.

The first iteration of the Fila Tennis 88 x Biggie centers on beige suede uppers with red and black accents and overlays, mirroring the color choice of the “Ready to Die” album artwork. The unmissable etching of a young baby from the cover art also can be spotted in the insole of the style. The second colorway switches things up with a white smooth leather upper topped off with pops of icy blue layered in with a deeper true blue shade.

In line with the new collection, Fila is also set to partner with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, an organization founded by Wallace’s mother after his passing as a vehicle for giving back to the community primarily through education. The brand plans to donate a pair of children’s shoes to the foundation for each shoe sold on the brand’s website.

The brand first teased the new collection on social media with a glimpse into the insole of the shoes on May 15.

Previously, Fila has collaborated on collections with Brooklyn, N.Y.-based sneaker shop Alumni in addition to a series of capsules with Jason Wu and a few styles inspired by the “Ghostbuster” films.