Re-route my subscription: Click here

Support Your Favorite Sports Teams With These Fanatics Face Masks

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
mask, Red Sox, NBA, Fanatics, Sale
Fanatics Red Sox Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

Although sports may still be suspended, there are still opportunities to support your favorite teams and keep everyone healthy around you by following public safety guidelines. Online retailer Fanatics is offering face masks as fan gear for all your favorite sports leagues at a reduced price. The site is offering 60% off sitewide until Thursday. All of the masks are breathable and feature elastic closures.

NFL fans can choose from a range of many different face masks featuring their favorite teams. Some masks come in packs of three, including the Dallas Cowboys Adult Face Covering 3-Pack, which is being sold for $24.99. The masks are also sold singularly for $14.99, including the San Fransisco 49ers Branded Adult Face mask. The masks are made of 3ply cotton, including additional premium heavy weight middle insert layer for added protection. 

Related

J-Lo Puts on a Backyard Concert in Ripped Sweats, Tank Top & Glittering Sandals

Kane 11's Socks for Women Will Become Your Go-To Wardrobe Essentials

Hailey Baldwin Escapes to Italy in Bugs Bunny Sweatshirt, Biker Shorts & Nikes

mask, Cowboys, NFL, Fanatics, Sale
Cowboys Fanatics Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

MLB fans can choose from masks ranging in price from a single mask for $14.99, which are decorated for teams including New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Fans can also get packs of four for $29.99 to support teams including the Philadelphia Phillies and NY Mets.

 

mask, Red Sox, NBA, Fanatics, Sale
Fanatics Red Sox Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

 

Basketball fans can choose from a variety of NBA masks including four packs of LA Lakers Masks for $29.99 as well as single Philadelphia 76ers blackout logo masks for $14.99.

Mask, Fanatics, 76ers, Sale
76ers Fanatics Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

If you want to support your favorite women’s teams choose a mask from the WNBA. WNBA masks include white cloth masks with Washington Mystics logos for $14.99 and a three pack of Las Vegas Aces  or Atlanta Dream masks for $24.99.

Mask, Fanatics, Aces, Sale
Ace Fanatics Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

It may be a while away from hockey season, but it’s never a bad time to support your team on their way to win the Stanley Cup. Followers of the NHL have a large variety of well-priced masks to choose from. Many of these come in packs of three and are sold for $24.99. Support teams like the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

mask, Fanatics, Clemson, Tigers, sale
Clemson Tigers Fanatics Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

NCAA fans can sport different mask designs to support teams from across the country.  LSU tigers for $24.99 for a pack of three and Clemson Tigers for $19.99 for a pack of two.

Ny, Redbull, Mask, Fanatics, Sale
NY Redbull Fanatics Mask
CREDIT: Fanatics

Whether your team of choice is US based or International, fans of soccer can choose from black and white cloth masks in packs of three and four.  Seattle Sounders  and NY Red Bulls masks are sold for $24.99 in packs of three.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad