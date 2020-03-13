Ewing Athletics Set to Release Its First New Sneaker Model Since 2012

Ewing Athletics has gained fans with its heritage releases. But the brand is now looking to make its mark with a modern silhouette.

The namesake brand of NBA icon Patrick Ewing revealed its 33 Hi 2.0 sneaker today, the first new model it has released since 2012. The look, according to the company, is “a modern sneaker worthy of Patrick’s athleticism.”

The model is built with several features synonymous with the shoes Ewing played in during his storied career, such as the high-top upper and other shapes that dominated basketball shoes of the 1990s, and paired it with the characteristics athletes of today demand, including reduced weight, contemporary materials and state-of-the-art construction processes.

The 33 Hi 2.0 is built with a nearly seamless fused upper, red piping and gray panels that are similar to the original 33 Hi, a plush and lightweight EVA midsole, a frontal strap for a secure fit that can be removed.

The Ewing Athletics 33 Hi 2.0 arrives March 13 via Ewingathletics.com and will retail for $130.

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi 2.0. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

Another look at the Ewing Athletics 33 Hi 2.0. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

