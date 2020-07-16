Ewing Athletics Commemorates a 30-Year-Old Classic Rap Album With a New Colab

Main Source released “Breaking Atoms” in July 1991, a critically-acclaimed album that addressed topics still relevant today, such as police brutality, and introduced the massed to rap legend Nas. Nearly three decades later, Ewing Athletics is celebrating the classic hip-hop- record with a bold sneaker collab.

The shoe closely resembles the “Breaking Atoms” album cover from Main Source, a New York-based group comprised of K-Cut, Sir Scratch and Large Professor that was prominent in the early 1990s.

For this collab, Ewing Athletics remixed its 33 Hi silhouette, giving the look a predominantly black premium suede upper and adding a section of purple suede to highlight the Main Source logo and hits of teal. The tongue features the atom imagery from the cover, which is also present on a section of the predominantly teal midsole. It also employs purple laces and a translucent purple outsole.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with Patrick Ewing’s legendary shoe brand in support of three decades of Main Source’s Breaking Atoms album — a staple within ’90s hip-hop music culture,” Main Source member K-Cut said in a statement. “The shoe’s design is inspired by the color scheme of the swirling atoms from the album cover artwork. This limited edition Main Source x Ewing 33 Hi collaboration is a celebration of legendary status and a collector’s item.”

The Main Source x Ewing 33 Hi “Breaking Atoms” arrives exclusively via EwingAthletics.com on July 17 and will retail for $140.

Main Source x Ewing 33 Hi “Breaking Atoms.” CREDIT: Noah Goldowitz

Another look at the Main Source x Ewing 33 Hi “Breaking Atoms.” CREDIT: Noah Goldowitz