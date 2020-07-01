Elon Musk and Kanye West Twin in Orange With Yeezy Sneakers

Kanye West and Elon Musk appear to have a similar fashion sense.

In a tweet this morning, West shared him and his fellow billionaire posing for a photo at Musk’s home. Both men were wearing forms of orange, with black pants and Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

West wore a neon orange zip-up over a camo T-shirt, teamed with shiny black pants that appeared to be fabricated from leather. On his feet, the rapper turned designer sported the Yeezy Quantum “Barium,” which released online in late June. The basketball-inspired sneaker has a dark brown wave-like panel on the upper, with a soft black suede toe box, a rubber outsole and a full-length Boost midsole. While the shoe quickly sold out at retail, the style is available to shop now from StockX.com in the $300 price range, a roughly $50 premium over its initial $250 price tag.

Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium.” CREDIT: Courtesy Adidas

Meanwhile, Musk wore a black T-shirt with an orange on the shoulder, paired with matching straight-leg pants. For footwear, the Tesla mogul selected the Yeezy 500 High in “Slate.” The sneaker, which released in December 2019, has a navy blue and dark gray upper, with a light gray outsole. While the shoe sold at retail for $220, it’s actually available on the resale market for less than that now, with pairs trading in the range of $172 to $206 on StockX.com.

Yeezy 500 High “Slate.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to having their footwear choice in common, Musk and West also have another similarity between them: the three-comma size of their bank accounts. Musk’s net worth is estimated to be about $42.7 billion. Meanwhile, West just entered the billionaire club in April, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. That figure includes $1.26 billion from West’s Yeezy empire, as he owns 100% of the Yeezy brand. Additionally, West has $102 million in real estate holdings, as well as roughly $90 million from his musical label and his recording and publishing rights.

For 2019, Forbes approximates that the Adidas Yeezy line made about $1.3 billion in revenue for 2019, with West taking home roughly $140 million of that. In addition to its long-time partnership with Adidas, Yeezy signed a multiyear deal with Gap last week, under which Yeezy will receive royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement.