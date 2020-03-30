Stadium Goods and eBay Will Drop the Price of a Grail in a ‘Sneaker Showdown’

Stadium Goods and eBay are going to drop the price of a sneaker grail next month and you can help decide which one goes on sale.

The two will launch the “Sneaker Showdown” today, a series of polls — similar to a March Madness bracket — that will live on social media and allow people to vote on which sneaker will be sold at a significantly reduced price. The polls will be featured on the Twitter and Instagram accounts of eBay and the Instagram of Stadium Goods.

The voting will come to an end on April 8 and the shoe with the most votes will feature a drastically reduced price.

Stadium Goods and eBay selected 16 coveted styles and will put them head-to-head in brackets.

The collaborative models include the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Trainer “Varsity Blue,” Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black,” Off-White x Nike Air Presto “Black,” Nike Air Max 1/97 VF SW “Sean Wotherspoon,” Off-White x Nike Blazer “All Hallows Eve,” Nike Air Max 1 “Atmos Elephant,” Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 “Menta” and the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG.

The “Jumpman vs. Yeezy” competition will feature the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner,” Yeezy 700 v3 “Azael,” Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 85, Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black” (non-reflective), Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” Union x Air Jordan 1 “Storm Blue” and the Off-White x Air Jordan 5.

The Stadium Goods x eBay “Sneaker Showdown” bracket. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

