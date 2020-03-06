Draymond Green Debuts a New Converse Basketball Shoe

Both Draymond Green and Converse yesterday confirmed reports from the week that he has signed with the brand. The Golden State Warriors star also debuted a new court-ready sneaker from the heritage athletic company.

Although he didn’t play during last night’s home game at the Chase Center in San Francisco against the Toronto Raptors, Green still had a pair of the Converse G4 laced up, the shoe he will wear when he returns to game action.

According to Converse, the G4 sneaker “considers the needs of dynamic and imposing players” and features a pair of Nike cushioning technologies: React in the heel and Air Zoom in the forefoot.

The pair that Green wore last night was predominantly white with black on the upper, tongue and midsole and several other bold colors throughout.

Related As Struggling Malls Chart Their Path to Recovery, Coronavirus Could Be the Latest Hurdle This Cult Favorite Nike Collaborator Is Guest-Designing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Nike Updates Two of Its Popular Trail Sneakers, Dropping Tomorrow

Although Green wore the shoe, release info has not been confirmed. Converse said in a statement today that it will come in both high-top and low-top versions and will soon be available via Converse.com and at select retailers.

Draymond Green holding the new Converse G4 basketball shoe. CREDIT: Darrell Ann

On Tuesday, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Twitter that Converse had signed the three-time NBA champion. “Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike,” read Wojnarowski’s tweet.

Yesterday, Green and Converse shared a video confirming the report that broke Tuesday.

“Converse is family. When you talk about the brand you’re talking about legends like Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, amongst other greats,” Green said in a statement. “Forming a roster that lives up to those expectations is an exciting challenge, and if I get to conquer it with family? It doesn’t get any sweeter than that.”

Want more?

Draymond Green Is Reportedly Now a Converse Basketball Athlete

Kendall Jenner’s Revamped Converse Sneakers Foreshadow A Major 2020 Shoe Trend

Converse Gives ’70s & ’80s Archival Styles a Fresh Update for 2020 NBA All-Star