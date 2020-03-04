Draymond Green Is Reportedly Now a Converse Basketball Athlete

Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green is now a Converse athlete.

The Golden State Warriors star, who has laced up Nike throughout his career, will now wear Converse on the court, as first reported by ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter.

“Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike,” read Wojnarowski’s tweet.

Although news of the deal was revealed, terms of the contract have not.

This is the highest profile professional basketball player Converse has signed since inking Phoenix Suns star Kelly Oubre Jr. to a deal in November 2018. Although the brand aligned itself with the baller in 2018, it wouldn’t reveal the sneaker that it would return to the court with, the All Star Pro BB, until April 2019.

Over the past few years, Converse is one of several brands with heritage in the sport but no presence for decades to once again make a play for share in the basketball market. Aside from the Nike-owned brand, others to reenter the hoops conversation include Puma (which signed Green’s former teammate DeMarcus Cousins) and New Balance (most notably signing reigning NBA champion Kawhi Leonard).

Aside from his new Converse deal, Green is no stranger to the footwear business. In May 2019, luxury label Del Toro revealed the Warriors forward was one of its high-profile investors, a lineup that also included fellow baller — and FN cover star — Carmelo Anthony, among several others.

