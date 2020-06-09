Drake Is Reportedly Getting a Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration

If the latest rumors hold true, Drake will be getting his first-ever Nike collaboration soon.

According to the sneaker leak accounts @sSneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, the Canadian rap star is potentially releasing a collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low in 2021 under his October’s Very Own clothing brand. A mock-up image provided by the aforementioned accounts suggest that it will don the shoe’s classic “Triple White” color scheme, while OVO’s signature owl logo in gold is expected to be stamped on the heel.

Although the OVO x Air Force 1 Low is reportedly hitting stores next year, Nike has not yet confirmed this sneaker project will come to fruition.

Drake signed with Jordan Brand in 2013, which is a subsidiary of Nike. Through the partnership, sneaker fans saw the release of OVO x Air Jordan collabs including an Air Jordan 10 in 2016, Air Jordan 12 in 2017 and Air Jordan 8 the following year.

In related Nike and Jordan Brand news, the brand has committed $40 million over the next four years to support the Black community in the U.S. split between Nike, Jordan and Converse labels. Shortly after, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand pledged $100 million over the next 10 years that will benefit organizations that promote racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.