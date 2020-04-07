Dover Street Market Is Releasing Its Own Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Only one retailer is carrying this high-end Adidas Stan Smith collaboration, which is slated to drop before week’s end.

Dover Street Market has partnered with the German sportswear giant to create two premium iterations of the iconic tennis-inspired sneaker, one in white and another in black. This style features full-grain leather uppers with perforated Three Stripe branding on the medial portion, removing them from only on the lateral portion. The shoe’s standout feature is the Dover Street Market hut logo and trefoil branding emblazoned on the heel tab and printed onto the insoles. Maintaining the tonal color blocking is a matching rubber outsole underneath.

Both iterations of the Dover Street Market x Adidas Stan Smith will release exclusively on Doverstreetmarket.com on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET for a retail price of $170.

The Dover Street Market x Adidas Stan Smith in black. CREDIT: Dover Street Market

A top view of the Dover Street Market x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The heel of the Dover Street Market x Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Dover Street Market

In response to the current coronavirus pandemic, Adidas has announced that its retail locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe will continue to be closed until further notice. It’s digital operations, including Adidas.com and the Adidas app, will remain operational.

