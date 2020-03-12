NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Rising NBA star Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The All-Star guard is the latest basketball player and member of the Utah Jazz to test positive. (The news was first reported by ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.)

News of Mitchell’s diagnosis comes a day after teammate Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive.

“Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

Mitchell is an Adidas athlete and has a signature shoe with the brand, the D.O.N. Issue #1, which was revealed in December 2018.

Last night, the NBA announced that it has suspended the regular season. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The decision was made, according to the statement, after a player on the Jazz has “preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.” Although the league revealed the team, the player’s name was not announced. Shortly after the statement was released, multiple reports stated that the player was Gobert.

The positive test was reported before Utah's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, and after it was reported the game was canceled. The NBA stated the player was not in the area.