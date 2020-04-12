Donovan Mitchell’s Second Signature Adidas Shoe Is Coming This Summer

After months of speculation, Donovan Mitchell has confirmed that his second signature sneaker with Adidas is on the way.

Taking to social media yesterday, the Utah Jazz star revealed that the D.O.N. Issue #2 is coming this summer. While Mitchell did not provide a firm release date, the shoes are rumored to be dropping in August with a $100 price tag. The kicks are already available on the NBA 2K20 app.

Images of Mitchell’s latest signature shoe initially leaked on Instagram in December 2019. Several bold colorways were shown in the leaked images, including the neon green sported by the shooting guard’s video game likeness as well as cerulean and tangerine shades. The silhouette has a mid-cut upper that appears to be made of mesh; the heel counter is made of a rigid material and has Mitchell’s signature spider logo on it.

Mitchell was picked No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and landed a multiyear Adidas sponsorship deal in summer 2017. Prior to getting his own sneaker, the baller was seen on court in various shoes from the German sportswear powerhouse, including the Pro Bounce 2018 Low and the Dame 4. His first signature sneaker, the D.O.N. Issue #1, was unveiled in December 2018.

Last month, Mitchell tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His diagnosis came shortly after the NBA announced the suspension of its regular season — a decision made after Rudy Gobert, another Jazz player, tested positive for the virus. Gobert’s diagnosis was reported shortly before the Jazz’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which later was canceled.