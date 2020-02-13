American Express Card Members Can Buy This Nike x Don C Collab Before Anyone Else

The amount of sneakers releasing during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago is seemingly endless and they’re all likely to sell out quickly. But thanks to American Express, some people will have a shot to get a Don “Don C” Crawley x Nike collab before anyone else.

American Express and Chicago native Don C have teamed up to launch the Just Don x Nike Air Force 1 High exclusively for American Express card members. The sneaker will drop today at 11 a.m. ET via AmEx.co/don-c. The sneakers will retail for $200.

In order to get the shoe, the purchase must be made using an American Express card. All sales are final and there is a limit of one pair per person.

“I’m honored to work with American Express. These guys are at the epicenter of being an uber respected financial institution on the planet earth and I just love that they rock with me,” Crawley told FN. “They’re all about bringing exclusive opportunities to their card members and this was the first one they’ve done in the sneaker space. I’m just happy to be here.”

Don C broke down his thought process for the Nike collab to FN, an Air Force 1 High that features homages to Chicago (the blue and red from the city’s flag, as well as images of the flag itself) and several of his signature design elements (rolled edges on the leather and different types of leather on the shoe all executed in the same color).

“These are things I hope when people get it in their hand that they really appreciate, and I know that American Express card members are going to be happy because they’re going to get it first,” Crawley said.

Although he has several stellar collabs with Nike and its subsidiaries, he has a special attachment to this shoe. “They’re getting a piece of my soul in the form of leather and rubber via American Express,” Don C said.

Don C x Nike Air Force 1 High. CREDIT: American Express

Another look at the Don C x Nike Air Force 1 High. CREDIT: American Express

Want more?

Adidas Yeezy’s First Basketball Sneaker Is Set to Drop During NBA All-Star Weekend

New Balance and Joe Freshgoods Will Deliver ‘No Emotions Are Emotions’ Collab During NBA All-Star Weekend

LeBron James Will Wear Gianna Bryant’s Number During the 2020 NBA All-Star Game