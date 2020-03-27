DJ Khaled Previews Upcoming Air Jordan Releases On Social Media

DJ Khaled is one of Jordan Brand’s highest-profile ambassadors, and yesterday, he gave fans a preview to some of the most anticipated Air Jordans coming soon.

The music mogul used Instagram to showcase his latest care package from the brand, showing off a set of three styles that’s expected to be called the “Metallic” Air Jordan 4 pack. As the name suggests, it features metallic accents including red, purple and orange on a white-based colorway of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball sneaker.

Khaled also displayed new Air Jordan 1 Low looks and an exotic Air Jordan 3 that featured a blend of animal-inspired prints and patterns. The classic “Flint” colorway of the Air Jordan 13 was also previewed.

Although a first look at the shoes was shown, the release information for each of the upcoming Air Jordan styles was not revealed.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Nike has announced that its retail locations will remain closed until further notice but its digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, SNKRS and the Nike app will remain active.

Want more?

Nike Will Keep Stores Closed, No Reopening Date Given + More Retailers Closing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Nike Reveals Its Innovative Adapt Auto Max Sneaker on Air Max Day

How to Get Undefeated’s Exclusive Nike Air Max Day Sneaker for the Whole Family