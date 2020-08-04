How to Win Dior x Air Jordan High Sneakers For Just $1

Sneakerheads, listen up: you can now enter to win a pair of Dior x Air Jordan sneakers for just $1.

Resale platform StockX announced a giveaway for the Air Jordan 1 High Dior shoes that released in June. Those who wish to win a pair can enter the sweepstake by placing a $1 bid on the men’s size 9 sneaker at StockX.com.

Fans must have a StockX account to enter, one winner will be selected and fans will only be charged if they’re selected. The men’s size 9 will be the only size up for grabs as well. The sweepstake started on Aug. 4 and ends on Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High Dior was originally set to drop in April, but the brands postponed the release due to the pandemic. The pairs then released via a special site on June 25. The price tag was $2,000 before they even hit the resale market.

The shoe has a gray and white upper with a Nike swoosh covered in Dior’s logo. Set atop a translucent outsole, the sneakers, decorated with Dior and Jumpman hangtags, debuted during the Dior Homme pre-fall ’20 show in Miami in December 2019. Currently, StockX lists the sneakers anywhere from $10,425 up to $38,000, depending on the size.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

To buy the sneakers in June, Dior created a microsite where customers could register to buy the limited-edition look. Participants were to select one boutique and could register only once for their desired style and size, picking between either the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior or its accompanying Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dior.

They then had the option to choose their size and desired pick-up location between major hotspots including London, Paris and Chengdu, China, as well as New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas in the United States. The selection was made on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration.