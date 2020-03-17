Dior Forced to Delay Its Air Jordan 1 Release Due to the Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus crisis has forced Dior to delay the release of its highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

As reported by FN’s sister publication WWD, the luxury label will delay the international online draw it had planned for next week that would give consumers the chance to buy a pair of the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High or access to the international pop-ups that were selling apparel and accessories from the collection.

“To ensure the safety of all, in accordance with recommendations by public authorities, and in order to reinforce the coordination of international measures, Dior has decided to postpone its international draw for the launch of the Air Dior capsule collection realized in collaboration with Jordan Brand,” Dior said in a statement obtained by WWD.

It continued, “This draw includes a chance to win entry to a global network of exclusive Dior pop-up and pop-in locations, whose openings have also been postponed in the context of current guidelines, to protect our customers and collaborators.”

Release info for the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High leaked on social media on March 8. The lottery was reportedly set to open on March 23 and with the results set to be revealed on April 6. In the U.S., a pop-up was reportedly going to take place from April 16 to the 23 in New York City and in Los Angeles from May 1 to May 8. Other pop-ups were reportedly planned for London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and China.

The shoes were rumored to sell for $2,000 and be limited to 8,500 pairs.

Dior x Nike Jordan Release Details More information in the group 👟 pic.twitter.com/uW0MXuCa1R — Oasis Notify (@OasisNotify) March 7, 2020

