Reebok and Dime Collaborate to Merge Skate and Basketball Culture on the Iconic Kamikaze 2

Marrying the worlds of skateboarding and basketball, Reebok has a collaborative collection with Montreal-based skate brand Dime on the way using one of the athletic label’s most iconic hoops shoes ever.

Arriving this weekend is the Reebok x Dime Kamikaze 2 Low, a new iteration of the classic basketball sneaker once laced up by retired NBA great Shawn Kemp.

The Dec. 5 release via Dime will include three iterations of the iconic shoe. One version is executed in a royal, chalk, black and sonic green palette and another features black, lead and white hues. The third — a Dime exclusive — is yellow and black.

The shoes, according to a statement, were an “imagining an alternate universe where skateboarding and basketball collide” and “navigates the intersection of these cultures at which sport-inspired fashion, expression and creativity reside.”

The trio of Dime x Reebok Kamikaze 2 Lows. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“We wanted to bring back an iconic basketball shoe with lots of history and give it a Dime twist,” Dime owners Antoine Asselin and Phil Lavoie said in a statement.

After the Dime x Reebok Kamikaze 2 Lows arrive via Dime on Dec. 5, a broader launch will take place on Dec. 12 via Reebok.com and at select retailers. This launch will only feature the royal, chalk, black and sonic green colorway and the black, lead and white look.

The sneakers will retail for $120 each.

Dime x Reebok Kamikaze 2 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok