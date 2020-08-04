Dime Unveils a First Look at Its Upcoming New Balance Sneaker Collab

Sneaker fans were treated to some more exciting news this week on social media when Dime teased an upcoming New Balance collaboration.

The Montreal-based skate retailer released a preview of its new sneaker in partnership with New Balance on its Instagram page late yesterday. The image showed a lace-up style highlighting both brands’ logo across the tongue in a mixed gray colorway. The pair includes mesh overlays and white laces, blending together metallic accents and rubber panels.

Neither the retailer or the brand has revealed price information or the release date for the upcoming sneaker beyond a nondescript caption that included three “Soon” emojis.

Previously, Dime has worked on collaborations with Vans and DC Shoes with more skate-style influences. The Dime x DC Shoes Legacy 1 sneakers are available on StockX with limited sizes, ranging in price from $100 to $262 depending on the colorway.

As for New Balance, its list of collaborations extends into every corner of the market. The athletic powerhouse previously created capsules with brands including Staud, Levi’s and Casablanca among others and also has pairs in the works with entertainers and designers such as Jaden Smith and Salehe Bembury.

Most recently, the Boston-based company joined forces once more with Concepts boutique for a sneaker inspired by Cape Cod. The Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape” pays tribute to the area’s scenic cranberry bogs with a colorway made to resemble a popular cocktail in the area, the “Cape Codder,” more commonly known as a vodka cranberry.

The colorway mixes together cranberry-colored suede and nylon across the uppers, contrasted by a gradient back-print signature “N” logo. The design goes to the next level with co-branded tongues and insoles as well as a green molded EVA midsole to echo the lime in the drink. Lastly, the translucent icy blue outsoles finish off the design for a standout touch. The deep red pair drops on Aug. 7 at Cncpts.com and at Concepts stores with a $140 price tag. For those who don’t nab a pair during the first release, the iteration will also see a broader drop on Aug. 13.

Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape Codder.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts