Desus and Mero Work With Timberland to Create Two Quintessential New York Boots

Famed comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero — aka the Bodega Boys — are as New York as they come. So it’s only fitting that Timberland collaborated with them on a pair of boots closely associated with street style in the Big Apple.

The hosts of the “Desus & Mero” show on Showtime gave two Timberland icons a new look: the 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot (reimagined by Desus) and the 6-inch Waterproof Field Boot (given a new look by Mero).

The most notable aspect of the 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot is the portion of the upper made to look like a composition notebook, which is signed by the Bodega Boys. Aside from the panel, the style is executed in smooth black leather with contrasting white stitching, tan laces and gray and red pull tabs.

For the 6-Inch Waterproof Field Boot, Timberland added Mero’s “East Tremont Stevie B” moniker to the tongue, which is a nod to his hometown of the Bronx. Also, the look is delivered with brown uppers adored with green graffiti — an homage to the iconic “Beef and Broccoli” colorway — that is paired with yellow midsoles, padded collars, summer squash logo and rustproof hardware.

Timberland, a company focused on sustainability, also feature eco-friendly elements. The brand delivered the boots with waterproof Better Leather, ReBotl linings that are made with at least 50% recycled plastic bottles and 400 grams of Primaloft insulation.

“Desus and Mero have been longtime fans of the brand and seeing what it has meant to them over the years has been inspiring,” Timberland VP of global marketing Drieke Leenknegt said in a statement. “Our iconic boots are built to get people outside, play hard and make a positive difference in the world. Desus and Mero embody that same authenticity and we couldn’t be more excited for them to interpret their creative vision in a way only they know how and give back to the local Bronx community all at the same time.”

The Desus and Mero x Timberland boots arrive Nov. 13 via Timberland.com. Also, the looks will be available at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay.