Derek Jeter Might Receive Unanimous Votes for Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

Derek Jeter can add another milestone to his long list of accolades.

Jeter, who made his MLB debut on May 29, 1995, will likely be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The vote, which completes later this afternoon, has many speculating that the New York Yankees star will receive a unanimous selection. So far, Jeter had been named on all 212 ballots that has been made public, which counts for more than 50%.

He would be the second player to be elected into the Hall of Fame unanimously following his former teammate Mariano Rivera, who became the first last year.

Experts believe this to be a shoe-in. The longtime Yankee captain is a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star, playing 20 seasons for the Yankees. The athlete, who wore Jordan Brand throughout most his career, was also named the World Series Most Valuable Player in 2000 and the American League Rookie of the Year in 1996. He ranks No. 6 on the all-time hitters list behind Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speaker, with 3,465.

The beloved shortstop ended his playing career in 2014 with a .310 batting average, 260 home runs and 1,311 RBI. In May 2017, Jeter’s No. 2 jersey number was officially retired at Yankee Stadium.

Stay tuned for the verdict.

