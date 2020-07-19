Dennis Rodman Gets Customized Off-White Jordans From Virgil Abloh

Dennis Rodman was “happy as a clam” yesterday after receiving custom Off-White x Nike sneakers from none other than Off-White designer Virgil Abloh himself.

Taking to his Instagram page yesterday, Rodman shared a video of himself unboxing several pairs of kicks, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Off-White – UNC” — a silhouette that’s going for a whopping $2,315 at Farfetch.com. The sneakers were even emblazoned with the Chicago Bulls alum’s nickname, “The Worm,” a name bestowed upon Rodman after he acquired a reputation for wiggling himself out of tight situations to snag the ball.

“So extremely grateful to receive these bad ass kicks from @virgilabloh , they are exceptional/one of a kind! Personally autographed by this creative genius, reading ‘AIR WORM’ so cool Virgil.” Rodman captioned his Instagram post. “Thank you to the people in my corner that made this happen for me. Can’t wait to rock these bad boys. As for Virgil, it’s all love brotha, much gratitude and it’s an honor to have received a gift and gesture of this caliber from you!”

In addition to receiving the Off-White take on teammate Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker, Rodman also was gifted the Nike Air Max 97 Elemental Rose Serena “Queen,” a style made by Abloh in partnership with tennis champion Serena Williams. The sneakers feature a two-tone purple and pink midsole; pairs are reselling on StockX.com for about $1,250.

In the video, Rodman expressed a desire to potentially work with Abloh going forward, saying: “Virgil, I love you man. Hope we can do some cool s***.” Perhaps Abloh could put his signature twist on the Air Shake NDestrukt, Rodman’s signature Nike sneaker from the ’90s.

Since the debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries in April, Rodman has been back in the spotlight. Known for his physical style of play as a Detroit Piston in the ’80s and early ’90s, Rodman’s off-court star rose in the mid-’90s — when he began to embrace a louder, more vibrant fashion aesthetic, complete with dyed hair and piercings. In one of his most memorable moments, the star arrived to a New York Barnes & Noble in 1996 wearing a wedding dress (along with a veil and gloves) to promote his best-selling book, “Bad As I Wanna Be.”

