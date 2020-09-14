Denham the Jeanmaker is bringing its denim-making expertise to the Nike Air Max 1.

Nike confirmed that it has partnered with the Amsterdam-based Denham on the Air Max 1, which will hit shelves this Friday. The iconic silhouette is elevated with a denim upper in a traditional indigo color scheme. According to the product description, the fabric is not only lightweight but is also easy to break in once the shoe is worn.

Adding a touch of contrast is leather used for the Swoosh branding found on the sides as well as the heel counter, while premium suede serves as the mudguard. Additional details include Denham’s signature scissor logo embedded on the red sockliner, a white midsole with an Air cushioning unit at the heel and a gum outsole.

According to the brand, only Nike members will have the opportunity to buy the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 on Nike.com when it releases Friday at 10 a.m. ET. The collab will come with a $300 price tag.

Watch on FN

Denham’s Nike Air Max 1 collab. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 collab. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 collab. CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 collab. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 collab. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Denham x Nike Air Max 1 collab. CREDIT: Nike

