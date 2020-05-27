Ewing Athletics Channels a 25-Year-Old California Rap Classic for Its Next Release

Having already established its strong ties to hip-hop, heritage athletic label Ewing Athletics is set to release a sneaker in partnership with Death Row Records inspired by one of California rap’s most underrated albums of all time.

The Death Row Records x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “White/Royal” is inspired by the double platinum-selling debut album from Tha Dogg Pound, titled “Dogg Food,” which released on October 31, 1995.

Ewing Athletics will release the classic basketball sneaker worn by NBA legend Patrick Ewing, 25 years after the release of the album, with a white and royal blue color palette. This look is predominantly white with royal blue used throughout. It is executed with premium tumbled leather, a perforated vamp and Death Row branding on the tongue, heel and strap. It also features a splattered midsole and is completed with a royal blue outsole.

The Death Row Records x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “White/Royal” arrives via Ewingathletics.com on Friday and will retail for $140.

Although it is debuting this week, select fans of Tha Dogg Pound — the legendary rap supergroup consisting of emcees Kurupt and Daz Dillinger — were treated to a sneak peek at ComplexCon 2019 in Long Beach, Calif., when the duo was presented their double platinum framed plaque.

Death Row Records x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “White/Royal.” CREDIT: Noah Goldowitz

The tongue of the Death Row Records x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “White/Royal.” CREDIT: Noah Goldowitz