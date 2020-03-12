Juventus F.C. Soccer Player Daniele Rugani Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Daniele Rugani, a defender for the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C., has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team revealed in a statement today.

“The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” the soccer team wrote in the statement. “Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

The 25-year-old athlete also plays for the Italy national team.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in the Nike Phantom Venom Elite FG cleat. CREDIT: Pixathlon/Shutterstock

News of Rugani’s diagnosis comes two days after the Italian National Olympic Committee announced in a statement that all team sports competitions are suspended until April 3. Included in the suspension, as the AP first reported, are Series A soccer league games and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision was made hours before Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that quarantine measures would be extended to the entire country, which started Tuesday. According to a report from The Guardian, the coronavirus death toll in Italy climbed by 31% in the past 24 hours to 827 fatalities.

