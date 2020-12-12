Stephen Curry’s New Shoe Is Inspired by a Refurbished Basketball Court in California

Stephen Curry revealed his Under Armour-backed Curry Brand late last month, and now, his fans can pick up the lead colorway of his namesake label’s debut sneaker.

The court-ready Curry 8 “Feel Good Flow” features artwork near and dear to the baller. Prior to the Curry Brand launch, the three-time NBA champion refurbished the Manzanita Recreation Center basketball court in Oakland, Calif., which has art on the backboards created by Allison “Hueman” Torneros. Now, that artwork adorns his sneakers.

“This colorway has a cool connection of community and togetherness, and planting the seed of doing good in the world. That’s what it’s all about,” Curry said in a statement.

The shoe features a predominantly black upper with blue around the collar and a panel featuring the multicolor pattern. The look is completed with a white sole unit.

As for tech, the Curry Flow 8 marks the debut of Under Armour’s lightweight UA Flow cushioning created with bounce and grip in mind, breathable and lightweight flat knit uppers with supportive synthetic overlays, bootie construction for a sock-like fit and flexible Pebax plates for support and stability.

The Curry 8 “Feel Good Flow” is available now via Currybrand.com, at UA Brand Houses and at select retailers. Retail price is $160.