These Air Jordan Sneakers + More Product Releases Are Reportedly Delayed Due to Coronavirus

The front of Nike and Jordan Brand's Owner HQ hub in Charlotte.

The coronavirus is taking its toll on every aspect of life beyond general public health. The contagious nature of COVID-19 forced brands like Nike, New Balance, Vans and many others to temporarily close up shop in the United States with more brands expected to follow suit in the coming days and weeks.

The tangential effects of the virus are also finding their way into other industry categories and possibly delaying upcoming sneaker releases. Several pairs that were rumored to release within the next few weeks are reportedly seeing their release dates pushed back. (Major retailers, such as Foot Locker, have new release dates listed for several pairs.)

Take a look at the changes in reported sneaker release dates below.

Air Jordan VI Retro “DMP”

This gold and black “Defining Moments Package” iteration pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s greatest moments; the style was originally reported to release in March 2020 but Foot Locker now lists its release date as April 11.

Air Jordan XIII Retro “Flint”

The Air Jordan XIII Retro style originally released in the ’90s but is returning again for the third time since its debut. Its subsequent releases were in 2005 and 2010. The style had a rumored drop date of April 18 but that date is reportedly moving to May 2.

Air Jordan V Retro “Fire Red”

With fiery red accents, a bright white smooth upper construction and a finished blue outsole, these sneakers saw a reported original release date of March 28 before their now rumored to release on April 25.

Air Jordan V Retro “Top Three”

This iteration combines the brand’s top colorways with “Fire Red” accents on the midsole, “Grape” coloring on the tongue and “Metallic” black-centric uppers. With a suspected original release date of May 16, the style now is reportedly available starting May 30.

Air Jordan XI Low

This silhouette from the mid-’90s layers glossy black mudguards over white leather uppers and a red outsole; its rumored release date is switching from April 25 to May 23.

Air Jordan IV “Court Purple”

While the rumored first drop date of these purple-accented sneakers was originally supposed to be within the next few weeks, they now reportedly won’t release until May 14.

Want more?

Gap, Lululemon, Rothy’s + More Fashion Stores Closing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Nike to Close All US Stores Temporarily as Coronavirus Concerns Ramp Up