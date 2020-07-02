Basketball Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Brings Psychedelic Flair to the Converse ‘Soul’ Collection

Kelly Oubre Jr., Pheonix Suns Forward, is bringing his unique style to a brand new collab with Converse. The “Soul” collection will release on July 2 at select retailers and Converse.com/basketball. The collaboration gives new life to the All Star Pro BB classic canvas and will include graphics inspired by Oubre Jr.’s passion for psychedelic rock.

The collection will feature two iterations of the All Star Pro BBs with high-top and low options. The high-top shoes are printed with a groovy tie-dye graphic with a purple hue and gray undertone. They are trimmed with a black lining and the classic Chuck Taylor star. The lows have a lighter color scheme with a white canvas topped with a blue wave like graphic, a nod to Oubre Jr.’s Stylistic expression.

Oubre Jr. signed with Converse, a Nike owned company, in November 2018 after his rookie contract with Adidas expired. He is often seen wearing Nike sneakers while on the court and Converse for his pre and post game looks.

Converse’s history is tied in with the basketball world. Its iconic Chuck Taylor is named after a basketball star, and the brand was the official basketball shoe of the Olympic Games between 1936 and 1968. Since then, Converse has become more of a lifestyle brand. However, they now have partnerships with some basketball players including Draymond Green, Natasha Cloud and Abudshalamu “Slam” Abudurexiti.