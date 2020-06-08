Converse Signs WNBA Star Natasha Cloud, Applauds Her Activism Efforts

Converse announced it was re-entering the performance basketball shoe market in April 2019 and has nabbed several NBA stars to wear its models on court including Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. Now, the heritage athletic brand’s roster of athletes includes a WNBA star: Natasha Cloud.

The brand announced today that it has signed the Washington Mystics’ guard. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a statement, Converse didn’t sign the 2019 WNBA champion for her abilities on the court. The company said her role as an activist was equally important.

“Cloud is known for extending her influence through leadership efforts that place emphasis on being a voice for the voiceless, specifically using her platform to speak out against the racial injustices that are killing Black people in America, while also advocating for equality for women and the LGBTQ+ community and working to guide youth in her communities,” Converse said in a statement.

The Converse statement continued: “As with all members of the Converse family, our goal is to serve as a both a canvas for their creative vision and to spark progress in their communities. We look forward to amplifying her voice for the causes she believes in and will keep you updated on our community efforts following our recent commitment.”

To promote the signing, the brand shared Cloud’s story published on The Players’ Tribune via its @conversehoops Instagram handle. “The biggest thing is for me to use my platform as a microphone. That’s the goal, be a voice for the voiceless,” Cloud said, which Converse used as a caption for the photo.