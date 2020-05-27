Converse’s 2020 Pride Collection Comes With Sequins, Rainbows, Platforms + More

Converse is back with a Pride Collection filled with bigger and brighter styles than ever before.

Embarking on its fifth anniversary celebrating Pride, the brand announced its 2020 capsule featuring a selection of Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers inspired by the More Color, More Pride flag, a design expanding the rainbow unity flag to include black and brown stripe popularized in 2017 by social justice advocate Amber Hikes.

The Converse Pride Collection releases around the world on May 29 at Converse.com.

Converse Pride Chuck 70 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Pride Chuck 70 High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

This year, the brand takes its proud designs a step further by allowing sneaker fans to customize the pairs to also include the bisexual, transgender, non-binary and pan-sexual flags through its Converse By You customization platform.

The collection combines a series of bright stripes, sequined accents and rainbow touches mixing between both low-top and high-top iterations on the brand’s signature silhouette available in unisex sizing. It also features new designs for kids as well as apparel and accessories including a T-shirt, tank top and bucket hat; prices range from $60 to $105 for footwear and from $25 to $35 for apparel.

Converse Pride Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Pride Chuck Taylor All Star Platform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

In the past years, Converse has donated more than $1 million in support of local and global LGBTQIA+ organizations. This year, the brand selected four major organizations working to empower the community and advocate for their rights to benefit from the 2020 Pride Collection: It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest.

Converse 2020 Pride Collection CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse previously partnered with Miley Cyrus for its 2018 Pride Collection and then debuted its first-ever sneaker inspired by the trans flag (light blue, pink and white) in its 2019 collection. The brand’s first Pride collection dropped in 2015 as it was born out of its LGBTQ+ employee network and has since evolved into an annual range.