Converse & Pigalle’s New Vibrant Collaboration Is Inspired by the ‘Power of Sport’

Nike and Stephane Ashpool’s fashion brand Pigalle have collaborated several times before to much fanfare, and the two have once again teamed up to create a must-have line. The designer and label founder said the collection is inspired by “the power of sport to move the world forward.”

Included in the lineup — which will hit retail before month’s end — are reworked Converse sneakers. The lineup features new interpretations of the classic Chuck 70 Low silhouette and the new All Star Pro BB performance basketball style.

There are two new look Chuck 70s, which are executed in bold colors (one with an off-white hue for much of the upper and the other predominantly using blue atop a muted green base). Another personal touch Ashpool added is the phrase “The Power of Music to Move the World” written on the shoe, which Nike said supports his desire to merge cultures and “promote a holistic view of the progressive value of sport and arts.”

Pigalle x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

Pigalle x Converse Chuck 70.

As for the All Star Pro BB in the collection, Pigalle designed the look to be predominantly white with several hits of vibrant colors throughout.

The All Star Pro BB — which is the first collaboration on this silhouette — made its debut during the Pigalle spring ’20 presentation at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. To showcase the shoe, Pigalle recruited NBA star Kelly Oubre, who is a Converse ambassador.

The Converse x Pigalle Chuck 70 and All-Star Pro BB, as well as a collection with Nike, will release on Jan. 25 via Nike.com, Converse.com and at select retailers.

NBA star Kelly Oubre in the Pigalle x Converse All Star Pro BB. CREDIT: Converse

Pigalle x Converse All Star Pro BB. CREDIT: Converse

