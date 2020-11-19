Kith Taps Bergdorf Goodman & Converse for Two Winter-Ready Sneakers

Kith tapped two major players to help create winter-ready sneakers that are sure to fly off shelves.

The Ronnie Fieg-helmed brand and store joined forces with fellow New York retail institution Bergdorf Goodman for a winter ’20 collection featuring collaborative sneakers with Converse. The Kith for Bergdorf Goodman Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Ox and Chuck Taylor High release on Nov. 20 at all Kith locations and Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET. The low-top iteration will retail for $140 while its high-top counterpart sells for $150.

Kith x Bergdorf Goodman x Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Tyler Mansour/Kith

Taking cues from Kith’s upcoming collection starring a mix of heavyweight fabrics and wintery hues, the new Converse Chuck Taylor High features a blend of red, white and blue colorways in a woven corduroy upper and binding. Set atop a lifted outsole, the style pulls signature branding from both Kith and Bergdorf Goodman on the midsole. The finishing touch comes with a BG-printed logo across the toe cap and a suede reimagination of the classic Star patch on the medial side.

Kith x Bergdorf Goodman x Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Tyler Mansour/Kith

As for the Kith for Bergdorf Goodman Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Ox, the style follows a similar route as the High with its winter-inspired fabrics and woven uppers. The low-top sneaker loops in hits of forest green with darkened laces and a colorized tongue to match.

Kith x Bergdorf Goodman x Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Tyler Mansour/Kith

In addition to its new selection of sneakers, Kith and Bergdorf Goodman are working together on an apparel drop as well. Serving as their sixth collaborative capsule, the winter ’20 collection includes thickened jackets, coordinating track sets, must-have waist bags and more.